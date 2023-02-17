AsiaShipyards

DSME’s parent buys engine maker

South Korea’s Hanwha Group is acquiring local ship engine maker HSD Engine following the conglomerate’s takeover late last year of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

“By merging with DSME, we can strengthen our high value-added businesses such as the manufacturing of vessels with eco-friendly engines,” a Hanwha Group spokesperson said. “The plan is to keep investing to secure future growth engines and core capacities.”

Korean yards owning engine manufacturers is nothing new. Hyundai Heavy Industries has an engine unit, while the yard formerly known as STX used to as well.

