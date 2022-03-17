Eastern Pacific taps Mawei for up to 10 feeder newbuilds

Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered ships at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the first time.

The Idan Ofer-led shipping giant has signed for six firm 2,900 teu ships in a contract that carries options for four more vessels.

The 186 m long ships will be EEDI Phase Ⅲ compliant when they deliver. No price has been revealed for the order, the latest in a slew of contracts Chinese yards have won for boxships in recent days.