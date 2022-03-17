AsiaContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

Eastern Pacific taps Mawei for up to 10 feeder newbuilds

Sam Chambers March 17, 2022
EPS

Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered ships at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for the first time.

The Idan Ofer-led shipping giant has signed for six firm 2,900 teu ships in a contract that carries options for four more vessels.

The 186 m long ships will be EEDI Phase Ⅲ compliant when they deliver. No price has been revealed for the order, the latest in a slew of contracts Chinese yards have won for boxships in recent days.

