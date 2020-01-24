Home Sector Bunkering Eidesvik, Equinor and Wärtsilä to convert PSV to run on ammonia January 24th, 2020 Grant Rowles Bunkering, Environment, Europe, Offshore

Eidesvik’s 2003-built LNG-fuelled platform supply vessel Viking Energy is going to have a high-power fuel-cell installed to allow the vessel to be powered by green ammonia.

The vessel, which is on contract to Equinor, will have a large 2MW ammonia fuel cell fitted allowing it to sail on the clean fuel for up to 3,000 hours annually.

Under the ShipFC consortium, made up of 14 European companies and co-ordinated by Norwegian cluster organisation NCE Maritime CleanTech, the project will receive a €10m fund injection.

The ammonia fuel cell system will be installed by late 2023, in what ShipFC says is a world first.

Jan Fredrik Meling, president and CEO of Eidesvik, said: “This is a result of hard work over time as we have continued to collaborate with Equinor on transformative projects. We are proud to be pioneers when it comes to introducing new energy carriers and fuels into the industry. This project to install the world’s first ammonia-powered fuel cell will help us continue our journey towards a decarbonized future and help maintain our competitive role”.

The fuel cell development and construction will be undertaken by Prototech, while Wärtsilä will work on the fuel systems and any changes required to the ship’s design, and Norwegian crop nutrition company Yara has been contracted to supply the green ammonia.

Equinor has extended its contract for the vessel for five years from April 2020, when the current contract expires.