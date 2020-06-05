Eidesvik scores a new contract and an extension from Aker BP

June 5th, 2020

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new time charter contract and an extension to another time charter contract by Aker BP, under a frame agreement between the two companies.

2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince has been awarded a new charter contract for the period from early September to late December 2020. The vessel has just come off contract from Aker BP, and in the meantime Eidesvik will trade the vessel in the spot market.

The company has also been awarded a four-month extension to the current charter of 2009-built platform supply vessel Viking Lady. The extension is from early September 2020 to late December 2020, and is in direct continuation of the current charter with Aker BP.

Eidesvik has a fleet of 15 vessels, of which seven are supply vessels.

