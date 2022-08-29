Elbdeich Reederei back for more Chinese feeders

German owner Elbdeich Reederei ordered has ordered another brace of 1,400 teu feederships at Chinese builder Penglai Jinglu Shipyard, bringing the owner’s series at the yard to six, according to Clarksons Research. Delivery of the LNG ready vessels is due in 2024. No price has been revealed.

Elbdeich Reederei is part of the United Shipping Companies (USC) Group led by managing partners Peter Frese and Jens Moje. USC lists a fleet of 28 vessels on its website, predominantly smaller box ships.