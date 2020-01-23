Home Sector Offshore Electromagnetic Geoservices secures additional work from Pemex January 23rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Offshore survey service provider Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has received a call-off from Pemex for additional acquisition work following the company won a two-year acquisition contract by Pemex in June last year.

EMGS said is currently in the process of finishing all acquisition work initially ordered by Pemex.

The call-off consists of deep-water acquisition work and has a total value of $3.4m. Furthermore, the company has also received a call-off covering modelling work in preparation for other potential acquisition operations.

“I am very proud of the outstanding operational efficiency and first-class product EMGS is delivering to Pemex under this contract. The additional acquisition work now ordered by Pemex is an important confirmation that we are meeting Pemex’s expectations,” said Bjørn Petter Lindhom, CEO of EMGS.