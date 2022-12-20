Eneti scores debut contract for WTIV newbuild

Monaco-based owner and operator of offshore wind vessels Eneti announced that its subsidiary Seajacks has inked a deal with an undisclosed client for the first of two wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) currently under construction in South Korea.

The deal will see the NG16000X-class vessel transport and install turbines for a project commencing in the first half of 2025. The campaign is expected to last between 226 and 276 days and generate net revenue of between €60m ($64m) and €73m ($77.5m).

The newbuild, to be named Nessie, will be delivered by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, formerly Scorpio Bulkers, said: “Securing this charter for our first newbuilding WTIV is an important milestone for the company. It represents a proof of concept for our newbuildings and reflects the improving fundamentals of the installation market and the expanding capability of our fleet. With open vessel capacity, we are well positioned to contract the fleet in a tightening market and a rising rate environment.”