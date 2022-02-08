Eneti seals new offshore wind contract

Monaco-headquartered offshore wind specialist Eneti has sealed a new contract via subsidiary Seajacks UK for one of its self-propelled jack-up vessels.

The contract is in North-west Europe, with an unnamed company, for a period of 87 to 113 days. The company says the value of the contract is between $4.8m and $6.2m.

Formerly Scorpio Bulkers, Eneti acquired Seajacks in August 2021 giving it a fleet of five wind turbine installation self-propelled jackups. The company also has two WTIV newbuilds on order at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) with deliveries starting in Q3 2024.