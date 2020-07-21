Dry CargoEurope

Erasmus linked to Japanese handy bulker

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 21, 2020
Allied Shipbroking has named Erasmus Shipinvest as the buyer of 2015-built 34,500 dwt handy bulker Pegasus Ocean, sold by Mitsubishi Corporation’s MC Shipping.

While several brokers have reported the sale, Allied has identified the Athens-based dry bulk outfit, led by John Su, as the buyer taking over the Japanese-built bulker for a price of $13.5m, slightly higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $12.9m.

Erasmus currently owns a fleet of eight bulkers, made up of five panamaxes, one ultramax and two handymaxes.

