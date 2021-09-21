ESL Shipping contracts Indian yard for series of electric hybrid vessels

AtoB@C Shipping, a Swedish subsidiary of ESL Shipping, part of the Aspo Group, will build a series of six electric hybrid vessels. These new 1A ice class vessels claim to cut greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2, per cargo unit transported by almost 50% compared to existing ships. The vessels’ battery packs, shore-side electricity solution and electric hybrid use enable completely emission-free and noise-free port calls. Ships can also arrive and leave the port with only electric power. The loading capacity of the 90 m long vessels is 5,350 dwt.

The vessels will be built at Chowgule and Company Private Limited shipyard in India and will enter service starting from the third quarter of 2023.

“The investment strengthens ESL Shipping’s competitiveness and future growth as an industrial partner. These new vessels provide compelling evidence of Aspo’s and its businesses’ ability to lead the way as forerunners in sustainability in their industries and they respond to growing customer demand,” said Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.