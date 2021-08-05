Esvagt awarded new contracts by TotalEnergies

Danish offshore player Esvagt has secured new contracts with TotalEnergies as part of the marine spread for the Danish part of the North Sea.

The agreements involve the overall safety emergency response plus transport and transfer of goods and personnel.

The contracts include the 2018-built Esvagt Dana , a combined walk-to-work and emergency response and rescue vessel; two rebuilt multi-functional vessels that will combine transport and ERRV and two Esvagt group 2 ERRV vessels. All have been committed to long-term charters.

“These contracts are a testament of Esvagt’s position in Denmark and will create jobs for more than 160 sailors,” said Kristian Ole Jakobsen, deputy CEO in Esvagt.

Additionally, TotalEnergies has extended the current contracts for three Esvagt group 3 ERRV vessels for different time scopes to, among other things, contribute to the Tyra project.