Esvagt secures Siemens Gamesa SOV contract

Danish offshore contractor Esvagt and wind engineering company Siemens Gamesa have signed a contract for the 2018-built wind service operation vessel Esvagt Dana .

The deal will see the Danish-flagged vessel operate on the Baltic 2 offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea for 95 days, with an option for Siemens Gamesa to extend the contract for further three months.

The vessel previously provided support in Baltic 2 from November 2019 to August 2020.

Esvagt operates seven SOVs in the English, German, Dutch, Belgian and Danish sectors in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, with two further SOV newbuildings set for delivery during 2021.