Euronav shareholders to vote on board changes on March 23

March 23 has been set as the date for Euronav shareholders to vote on the make up of the tanker firm’s supervisory board.

Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB), the shipping line run by the Saverys family, is aiming to replace the entire existing board, all of whom voted in favour of merging with Frontline, a deal that has recently gone sour.

CMB has picked the company’s top man, Marc Saverys, as well as another CMB director Patrick De Brabandere as its picks to the board. In addition, CMB has selected well known shipping executives Julie De Nul, Catharina Scheers and Patrick Molis to be appointed.

The Saverys family and John Fredriksen have been in a shareholder battle for the past year for control of Euronav, with both parties spending hundreds of millions of dollars to take charge of one of the most famous names in the tanker industry.