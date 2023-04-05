Euroseas fixes panamax boxship for two years at bumper rate

Nasdaq-listed Greek boxship owner Euroseas has fixed its 2009-built panamax Synergy Keelung at a significantly improved rate compared to its previous charter.

The Aristides Pittas-led company, with a fleet of 26 containerships on a fully-delivered basis, has inked a new two-year deal with an unnamed charterer with two months of options at $23,000 per day.

The 4,253 teu ship will start its new charter in April after it comes off its current commitment at $14,500 per day.

“We believe that both the rate and, especially, the duration of the charter are indicative of the resilience of the containership market, which has firmed up after the adjustment that took place over the last six months,” Pittas, the chairman and CEO of Euroseas, said.

The charter is expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $10m. Euroseas logged a 2022 profit of $106.2m on revenues of $182.7m.