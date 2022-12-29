ContainersEurope

Euroseas offloads vintage post-panamax boxship for $14.2m

Adis AjdinDecember 29, 2022
Greek boxship owner Euroseas has sold the 2001-built post-panamax Akinada Bridge for $14.2m. 

The Nasdaq-listed firm said the 5,610 teu vessel should deliver in January next year.

Akinada Bridge has been in drydock since October 2022 after coming off a $20,000 per day charter with Israeli carrier ZIM.

After the sale, the Aristides Pittas-led Euroseas will have a fleet of 17 vessels and nine feeder boxships on order, expected to be completed between the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

Although the buyer has not been disclosed, several brokers reported the 21-year-old ship as having been sold for scrap in Pakistan.

