Explosion rocks chemical tanker on Yangtze River

An explosion damaged the 2018-built chemical tanker Qiu Feng 6 on Wednesday and injured two crew members.

The incident occurred when the vessel was sailing near Wuhu on the Yangtze River. A video of the incident shows the crew possibly washing the tank when the explosion happened.

Three crew jumped into the water and were later picked up by a rescue team and another two crew were injured and sent to hospital for emergency treatment, while the other four crew members onboard were unharmed.

The fire triggered by the explosion was put out and authorities have started investigations into the cause of the incident.

The vessel is owned by Yangzhou Yuhua Shipping, which mainly operates ships carrying hazardous cargo on the Yangtze.