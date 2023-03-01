Farra Marine books seven CTV newbuilds

Irish crew transfer vessel (CTV) owner and operator Farra Marine is bolstering its fleet with a contract for seven newbuilds at Singapore’s Penguin Shipyard. The vessels will be delivered in 2023 and early 2024.

The newbuilds, part of the WindFlex-27 series, will when complete, see Farra Marine boast a fleet of 14 CTVs servicing the UK and European offshore wind industry.

By early 2024, 13 of the 14 CTVs in Farra Marine’s fleet will be Incat Crowther-designed, Penguin-built vessels. For the 2023 series, the WindFlex-27 will be powered by IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16 main engines, which according to Incat Crowther represents a significant step forward in emissions reduction.

Dublin-based Farra Marine secured contracts in 2023 to support construction activities on the 500 MW Fécamp offshore wind project in France and the 759 MW HKN offshore wind project in the Netherlands.