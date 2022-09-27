EuropePorts and Logistics

Felixstowe’s next strike starts

Sam Chambers
September 27, 2022
Around 1,900 staff have gone back on strike at the UK’s largest port, Felixstowe, from today for another eight days as a bitter pay dispute with Hutchison Ports shows no sign of a breakthrough.

A previous eight-day strike action last month brought the port, which handles more than 40% of Britain’s boxes, to a standstill.

The industrial action this time around coincides with an ongoing strike at the port of Liverpool, with many segments of the UK economy protesting the rising cost of living in recent months.

