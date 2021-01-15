Fire hits Vale’s Ponta da Madeira terminal

Brazilian miner Vale has informed that an incident occurred on one of its ship loaders at the Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal, in São Luís, Maranhão northeast Brazil.

The fire brigade were activated and the fire contained without any victims or environmental damage, according to the company.

Vale said the terminal continues to operate and the affected site will undergo an assessment.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Ponta da Madeira Maritime Terminal represents one of Vale’s main assets and it is one of the country’s largest bulk port that can handle valemax vessels. The terminal has a loading capacity of around 230m tons per year.