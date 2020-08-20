Flex LNG delays delivery of LNG carrier newbuilding

John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG has postponed the delivery of 174,000 cu m LNG carrier Flex Amber , currently under construction at South Korean yard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The vessel, which was supposed to be delivered in the second quarter, will now be delivered in September or October.

Earlier this month, Flex LNG took delivery of its eighth newbuilding LNG carrier Flex Artemis, which immediately commenced a long-term charter to Clearlake Shipping.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and resulting mobility restrictions posed multifaceted challenges for LNG shipping, which in nature is mobile and woven into global supply chains. Notwithstanding these obstacles, we have managed to operate our ships with 100 per cent up-time and availability, with cargoes being delivered without disruptions or delays to our customers,” said Oystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG Management.

Flex LNG reported a net loss of $6.7m for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $14.9m during the same period last year.