Flight sage

This editor’s comment comes to you from western Crete, a lovely spot I’ve reached via my first flight in two-and-a-half years.

As our markets editor put it so well a couple of months back, people emerging from the pandemic have increasingly come to realise that flights are something to endure, not enjoy.

Stuck inside an aerial metal tube, masked up, wedged between spluttering kids and noisy electronic devices, I spent most of last Saturday shuttling across Europe to get to my eventual hol...