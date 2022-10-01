Food poisoning kills 12 onboard COSCO bulker

Twelve crewmembers have died of suspected food poisoning onbord COSCO Shipping’s bulk carrier Wu Zhou 8 offshore Vietnam.

The Chinese-flagged 76,000 dwt bulker requested emergency medical assistance after its crew of 21 suddenly fell ill about 63 miles to the southeast of Con Dao island, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

Vietnamese authorities dispatched helicopters to bring the victims to a hospital onshore, but by the time the rescue team arrived, 10 crewmembers were already dead. Another two died on the way to a hospital on Con Dao island.

Local media reported, citing Vietnamese officials, that the remaining nine also critically ill crewmembers have been saved, of which six have regained consciousness.

Wu Zhou 8 was carrying goods from Thailand to China. A rescue vessel has been sent to tow the abandoned bulker to a safe location. The exact cause of food poisoning is still under investigation.