France, Portugal, Spain and Gibraltar latest to impose restrictions on the use of open-loop scrubbers

France, Portugal, Spain and Gibraltar latest to impose restrictions on the use of open-loop scrubbers

February 27th, 2020 Environment, Europe, Operations, Regulatory 0 comments

Restrictions on the use of open-loop scrubbers are spreading across Europe with the Standard Club reporting France, Spain, Portugal and Gibraltar have all initiated their own rules on the use of the controversial technology.

“[M]embers with open-loop (or hybrid) scrubbers installed on their ships would need to be mindful when their ships operate in regions where scrubber discharge is banned. These ships will need to switch to either closed-loop mode or to compliant fuel well in advance of the ship’s arrival at such ports,” the P&I Club stated in a note to clients.

The scrubber usage bans are the first in southern Europe recorded by the Standard Club, while much of the northern part of the continent has enacted restrictions on open-loop scrubbers including in Ireland, Norway, Belgium, Germany and the Baltic States.

The Standard Club has created a map with a list of countries prohibiting discharge of wash-water from open-loop scrubbers, carried below.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.