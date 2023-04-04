EuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Fredriksen lifts stake in Euronav

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 4, 2023
Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has added more Euronav shares to his shopping basket lifting his stake in the Antwerp-based tanker giant to 26.46% and surpassing the Saverys family.

According to the latest US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Famatown Finance bought 964,000 shares in Euronav on Monday at a price of $16.02 per share ($15.5m).

Before this transaction, Fredriksen, now a member of Euronav’s supervisory board, held 24.99% of shares through Famatown and Frontline, just 0.01% less than the Saverys.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

