Fredriksen lifts stake in Euronav

Shipping magnate John Fredriksen has added more Euronav shares to his shopping basket lifting his stake in the Antwerp-based tanker giant to 26.46% and surpassing the Saverys family.

According to the latest US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Famatown Finance bought 964,000 shares in Euronav on Monday at a price of $16.02 per share ($15.5m).

Before this transaction, Fredriksen, now a member of Euronav’s supervisory board, held 24.99% of shares through Famatown and Frontline, just 0.01% less than the Saverys.