Fugro wins contract to support subsea operations in Brazil’s Mero 2 project

Maersk Supply Service has awarded Fugro a subsea survey and positioning contract to support installation of an anchoring system for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Sepetiba in Petrobras’ deepwater Mero 2 project, offshore Brazil. This operation is scheduled to begin in Q1 2022 and last approximately four months.

Fugro will use its QuickVision augmented reality camera, a touchless technology it previously used on Petrobras’ Mero 1 deepwater project last year.

For the Mero 2 project, Fugro will use the technology to help guide installation of 24 subsea torpedo piles and mooring lines, as well as to support real-time positioning for additional subsea installation and construction activities.

The camera system eliminates the need for staff to mount sensors on subsea assets, reducing offshore personnel needs, vessel time and carbon emissions.

The Mero field is owned by the Libra Consortium, led by Petrobras – with a 40% stake – in partnership with Shell Brasil (20%), TotalEnergies (20%), CNODC (10%) and CNOOC Limited (10%). The consortium also has the participation of the Brazilian state-owned company Pré-Sal Petróleo, which operates as contract manager.