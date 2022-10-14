Furetank sells tanker pair to Neste

Swedish shipowner Furetank has agreed to sell two of its dual-fuel product tankers to Finnish oil refiner Neste.

No price has been revealed for the 2018-built Fure Valo and 2019-built Fure Ven, VesselsValue estimates as worth $60.3m combined.

The Vinga-class vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven Furetank’s newbuildings are set to arrive from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

In addition to the sale agreement, Furetank has a long-term contract for transporting renewable fuels for Neste. The company operates nine owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance, a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.