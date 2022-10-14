EuropeTankers

Furetank sells tanker pair to Neste

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Furetanks

Swedish shipowner Furetank has agreed to sell two of its dual-fuel product tankers to Finnish oil refiner Neste.

No price has been revealed for the 2018-built Fure Valo and 2019-built Fure Ven, VesselsValue estimates as worth $60.3m combined.

The Vinga-class vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven Furetank’s newbuildings are set to arrive from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou.

In addition to the sale agreement, Furetank has a long-term contract for transporting renewable fuels for Neste. The company operates nine owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance, a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button