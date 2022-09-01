G2 Ocean launches carbon offset program

Norwegian open hatch specialist G2 Ocean has launched a carbon offset program for its customers enabling them to digitally offset the emissions of their shipments by choosing to fund one or multiple climate projects.

G2 Ocean only supports certified projects that reduce, avoid, or remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere. Examples include landfill gas energy projects or programs that promote renewable energy. G2 Ocean has also committed to offsetting its emissions associated with electricity consumption and business travel, the company’s scope 2 and 3 emissions.

“We recognise that carbon offsetting is not a long-term solution for climate change, and it will not replace our emission reduction initiatives. Still, carbon offsetting has an important role to play alongside other more permanent solutions as companies transition to net zero which is why we are now offering this service to our customers,” said CEO Arthur English at G2 Ocean.

The introduction of the carbon offset program is a step for G2 Ocean toward its targets of becoming a net-zero emissions company by 2050 and offering customers net-zero transport options this year.

To help achieve these emissions reduction targets, G2 Ocean has established a decarb taskforce with its owners Gearbulk and Grieg Star. The taskforce identifies operational, commercial, and technical initiatives to achieve the defined targets, and implements these with support from allocated internal resources. Some examples include measures to improve fuel efficiency, testing of alternative fuels, and optimisation of vessel routing, speed, and engine load.