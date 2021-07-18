AmericasPorts and Logistics

Galveston Wharves completes $2m infrastructure project

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 19, 2021
The Galveston Wharves, located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, has completed a $2m infrastructure-improvement project at its West Port Cargo Complex to accommodate large roll-on/roll-off construction and farming equipment. The 18-month project included new paving, dock repairs, an equipment processing centre and an industrial wash pad for equipment cargo exports.

“This is a major milestone in the implementation of our 20-year strategic master plan and a big step toward realising our vision for the West Port Cargo Complex, which will consolidate cargo operations for greater efficiency and growth,” said Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.

This is the first phase of a $30m project to expand the port’s cargo area, improve infrastructure and consolidate major cargo activities. (In June, the port moved its major ro-ro tenant from Pier 10 to the complex as part of that consolidation effort.)

When completed, the West Port Cargo Complex will encompass 70 acres on the port’s west end. Future plans include filing three outdated slips to add almost 20 waterfront acres and 2,000 linear feet of docking space, extending a rail spur to the waterfront to expand cargo handling, and adding a state-of-the-art security gate and weight station. The complex is designed to handle a wide range of cargoes, including ro-ro, large wind-turbine pieces and grain, with rail service, laydown areas and more.

