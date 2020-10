Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping has been awarded a new short-term contract for 2011-built multipurpose subsea vessel Polar Queen .

The contract will commence mid-November and is with a client in Europe for work at an offshore wind park where it will be used for its walk-to-work capabilities.

“The charter continues Polar Queen‘s strong utilisation in the walk-to-work market proving the vessel’s attractiveness,” the company stated.