GE and Toshiba forge offshore wind tie-up in Japan

GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation have partnered up to manufacture and commercialise GE’s massive Haliade-X offshore wind turbine in Japan.

The two companies said that they will leverage their collective technology, manufacturing facilities and skills, construction, operation, and maintenance expertise as part of the agreement, for which the financial terms and specific details were not disclosed.

As part of the strategic partnership, GE will provide the Haliade-X technology, provide parts and components for nacelle assembly, and support Toshiba in jointly developing a local supply chain as well as completing assembly of the nacelles. Toshiba will assemble, warehouse, transport Haliade-X nacelles, provide preventative maintenance services and have sales and commercial responsibilities for the Japanese market.

With a 220 m rotor and 107 m blade, Haliade-X is the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation, and GE has set sights on Japan’s market, which could potentially see 30 to 45 GW of offshore wind power by 2040.

John Lavelle, president & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said: “Toshiba is the strategic partner to help us bring the benefits of offshore wind to Japan. Their local manufacturing capabilities, experience in the energy sector, and outstanding reputation in the market make them an invaluable strategic partner. Together, we are well positioned to support Japan’s ambitions to be a leader in renewable energy and offshore wind in particular.”