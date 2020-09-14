Giant MSC boxship takes out crane at Valencia

A crane operator was injured yesterday when part of the arm of a crane fell into the waters of the Port of Valencia after yet another containership collision.

The giant 23,000 MSC Mia swiped the crane as it was manouvering in the Spanish port. The crane operator averted other casualties by quickly warning workers nearby that the crane had been damaged.

The crane operator suffered a cut on his head and has broken several ribs, but is out of danger.

Local reports suggest part of the ship’s bridge became entangled with a crane cable. The port is working on the removal of the remains of the crane.

Crane accidents from allisions with containerships have become very common in recent years.

Gravísimo accidente esta mañana en nuestro puerto, Valencia. El buque ha golpeado la grúa en el atraque y esta se ha desplomado . Los bomberos han podido rescatar al compañero que parece estar con vida pero no sabemos mas. El corazón en un puño, todavía estamos en shock. pic.twitter.com/HtaAPOBMQm — Estibador (@mundoestiba) September 13, 2020