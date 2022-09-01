Gibraltar declares major incident as grounded bulk carrier develops a breach 

The government of Gibraltar has declared a major incident after a hull break was detected on a bulk carrier involved in a collision and subsequent grounding on Monday.

The vessel, OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying more than 400 tonnes of fuel, hit the Adam LNG gas carrier, on Monday. The bulk carrier was ordered to come close to shore to minimise the risk of it sinking with tugs and booms quickly deployed and its bow resting on the seabed.

In the wake of the hull break being detected more booms and vessels have been dispatched to the scene off Catalan Bay. An initial lube leak has been detected, which thus far has been contained. All fuel valves were isolated before the break occurred.

The OS 35 is owned by Greece’s Oldstone Management while the LNG carrier is controlled by Oman Ship Management.