Gibraltar declares major incident as grounded bulk carrier develops a breach 

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 1, 2022
Gibraltar Government

The government of Gibraltar has declared a major incident after a hull break was detected on a bulk carrier involved in a collision and subsequent grounding on Monday.

The vessel, OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying more than 400 tonnes of fuel, hit the Adam LNG gas carrier, on Monday. The bulk carrier was ordered to come close to shore to minimise the risk of it sinking with tugs and booms quickly deployed and its bow resting on the seabed. 

In the wake of the hull break being detected more booms and vessels have been dispatched to the scene off Catalan Bay. An initial lube leak has been detected, which thus far has been contained. All fuel valves were isolated before the break occurred.  

The OS 35 is owned by Greece’s Oldstone Management while the LNG carrier is controlled by Oman Ship Management.

Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

