Global Feeder Shipping acquires boxship from Arkas

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 2, 2020
Arkas Line

Global Feeder Shipping has announced the acquisition of the 2002-built 2,764 teu boxship SM Mahi.

The vessel, renamed from Electra A, was acquired from Turkish owner Arkas. VesselsValue’s valuation of the ship is $4.44m.

It is the company’s third vessel acquisition this year. The company says the ship will be deployed on its Jebel Ali – Jeddah – Sokhna service.

Global Feeder Shipping took over the liner operations of Dubai-based Simatech in 2018 and mainly provides services in the Middle East Gulf and between the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent.

