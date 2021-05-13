EuropeGreater ChinaRenewables

Global Maritime seals Taiwan contract with Ørsted

Norway’s Global Maritime has been awarded a contract with Ørsted in support of the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms off Taiwan.

The award is for the provision of marine warranty services for the wind turbine generator installation scope of work, with offshore activities scheduled to commence in 2022.

“This project will expand our footprint in the growing offshore wind market in Asia which is a key aspect of the Global Maritime strategy in the support of the energy transition,” the company stated.

