Globus Maritime offloads ageing supramax for $14m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2023
Greek bulker owner Globus Maritime has sold its 2007-built supramax Sun Globe to an unaffiliated third party for $14.1m.

Industry sources say the 58,790 dwt, which is expected to deliver in May, was picked up by an unnamed Chinese buyer.

Athanasios Feidakis-led Globus bought the Maltese-flagged vessel in 2011 for a reported price of around $30m.

“This transaction is in line with the Company’s new strategy to eventually divest assets that do not fit in with the company’s commitment to renew its fleet into modern and fuel-efficient vessels,” Feidakis said.

The Nasdaq-listed firm currently owns and operates nine bulkers with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 dwt and has three ultramaxes under construction.

