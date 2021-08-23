Globus Maritime seals two new charters

Nasdaq-listed Globus Maritime has secured new charter deals for two of its vessels.

The Greek bulker owner has chartered the 2007-built supramax Sun Globe, securing $32,000 per day for five to seven months. The charter is expected to generate gross revenue of around $4.4m to $7.3m.

Meanwhile, the company secured a charter deal for the 2005-built panamax bulker Moon Globe at $29,250 per day also for a period of five to seven months. The deal should generate gross revenues between $4.1m and $6.7m.

“These new charters are at a rate that is considerably higher than the rate of the expiring legacy charters. Additionally, we have taken significant steps to strengthen the company and the balance sheet in order for the company to grow,” said Athanasios Feidakis, president and CEO of Globus.

Globus currently owns a fleet of eight bulkers.