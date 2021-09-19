EuropeOffshore

Golden Energy Offshore scores PSV contract with Repsol

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 20, 2021
Golden Energy Offshore

Golden Energy Offshore of Norway has won a long-term charter deal from Repsol Norge for the 2005-built platform supply vessel Energy Swan.

The contract commences in October 2021 and has a duration of one year firm as well as a one-year extension option. The deal is on marked terms and the rate level reflecting the market, the company said in an Oslo Exchange filing.

In addition, Golden Energy Offshore said it would fit the PSV with shore power connections to reduce NOX and CO2 emissions where shore power facilities are available.

The Energy Swan is currently working on a short-term contract with Wintershall Dea Norge.

