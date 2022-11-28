Grain from Ukraine scheme launched by Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a new Grain from Ukraine scheme, with his nation determined to get up to 60 bulk carriers working exclusively on shipping the foodstuff on dedicated routes to Africa by the middle of next year.

The news comes swiftly after the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for another four months allowing Ukrainian exports to be shipped from three seaports in the war-torn country.

Zelenskiy said at a forum to launch the scheme on Saturday that $150m had been raised from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to poor countries in Africa including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

“We plan to send at least 60 vessels from Ukrainian ports to countries that most face the threat of famine and drought,” Zelenskiy told the gathering.