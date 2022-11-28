Dry CargoEurope

Grain from Ukraine scheme launched by Zelenskiy

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a new Grain from Ukraine scheme, with his nation determined to get up to 60 bulk carriers working exclusively on shipping the foodstuff on dedicated routes to Africa by the middle of next year.

The news comes swiftly after the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for another four months allowing Ukrainian exports to be shipped from three seaports in the war-torn country.

Zelenskiy said at a forum to launch the scheme on Saturday that $150m had been raised from more than 20 countries and the European Union to export grain to poor countries in Africa including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

“We plan to send at least 60 vessels from Ukrainian ports to countries that most face the threat of famine and drought,” Zelenskiy told the gathering.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button