EuropePorts and LogisticsTankers

Greece’s Kalamata port emerges as key hub for Russian fuel exports

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 23, 2022
0 790 1 minute read

Greece’s Kalamata port has emerged as a key conduit for Russian fuel exports in the months following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the European Union member states still haggling over an oil embargo, Greek players have been making considerable profits moving Russian cargoes.

Not only are Greek shipowners listed among the largest movers of Russian energy over the past three months, tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon shows how important the southern European nation has become for ship-to-ship loadings for onward destinations principally in Asia.

In April, shipments of Russian fuel oil with Greece as a destination reached nearly 0.9m tons, double March levels with May on track to post new records.

The bulk of this was shipped from Russian ports to Greece’s Kalamata port in the Peloponnese, the data showed.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 23, 2022
0 790 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button