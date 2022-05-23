Greece’s Kalamata port emerges as key hub for Russian fuel exports

Greece’s Kalamata port has emerged as a key conduit for Russian fuel exports in the months following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the European Union member states still haggling over an oil embargo, Greek players have been making considerable profits moving Russian cargoes.

Not only are Greek shipowners listed among the largest movers of Russian energy over the past three months, tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon shows how important the southern European nation has become for ship-to-ship loadings for onward destinations principally in Asia.

In April, shipments of Russian fuel oil with Greece as a destination reached nearly 0.9m tons, double March levels with May on track to post new records.

The bulk of this was shipped from Russian ports to Greece’s Kalamata port in the Peloponnese, the data showed.