EuropeGasShipyards

GTT halts business in Russia 

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 3, 2023
0 43 1 minute read
GTT

France’s Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has stopped doing business in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms.

The group said its contract to supply membrane containment systems with Russian shipbuilding company Zvezda for 15 ice-breaking LNG carriers would be suspended and activities limited on the two most advanced vessels.

Other orders under construction in Asian shipyards, relating to six ice-breaking LNG carriers and two FSUs, are intended specifically for Russian Arctic projects. GTT said these orders would proceed normally, as would a further eight conventional LNG carriers ordered by international shipowners, under construction in Asian shipyards, also intended for Russian Arctic projects.

“The Group remains sensitive to the evolution of the situation and is taking all necessary measures to protect its employees and stakeholders, in compliance with international sanctions,” GTT stated in a release. The company is the world’s dominant provider of tank technology for gas carriers. 

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 3, 2023
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button