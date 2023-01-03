GTT halts business in Russia 

France’s Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has stopped doing business in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms.

The group said its contract to supply membrane containment systems with Russian shipbuilding company Zvezda for 15 ice-breaking LNG carriers would be suspended and activities limited on the two most advanced vessels.

Other orders under construction in Asian shipyards, relating to six ice-breaking LNG carriers and two FSUs, are intended specifically for Russian Arctic projects. GTT said these orders would proceed normally, as would a further eight conventional LNG carriers ordered by international shipowners, under construction in Asian shipyards, also intended for Russian Arctic projects.

“The Group remains sensitive to the evolution of the situation and is taking all necessary measures to protect its employees and stakeholders, in compliance with international sanctions,” GTT stated in a release. The company is the world’s dominant provider of tank technology for gas carriers.