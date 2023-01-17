AmericasOffshore

Guyana’s EPA to review Esso E&P Guyana application to develop offshore Whiptail project

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has submitted an application to Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval to undertake its Whiptail project in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

In a public notice on its website, the EPA said it “has determined that this project may significantly affect the environment and so, will require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) before any decision can be made.” Possible effects to the environment are listed as including “impacts on marine water quality, air quality, marine fauna, socio-economic resources, among others.”

The EPA has opened a 28-day comment period to gather information on matters that the public would like to see addressed in the EIA. A project summary has been posted on its website.

