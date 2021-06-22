AsiaContainersEuropeShipyards

Hapag-Lloyd adds six megamaxes at DSME

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 22, 2021
0 220 1 minute read
Hapag-Lloyd

Hamburg-based liner Hapag-Lloyd has ordered another six 23,500+ teu ultra-large container vessels at South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The vessels will be equipped with high-pressure dual-fuel LNG engines, and are scheduled for delivery from 2024. The vessels will also have sufficient tank capacity to operate on conventional fuel as an alternative.

The six additional ships have been financed via a $852m syndicated green loan that has a maturity of 12 years from the date of delivery. The transaction was concluded in accordance with the Green Loan Principles of the Loan Market Association.

“With this investment in the additional newbuildings, we want to take another step in the ongoing modernisation of our fleet – in terms of both ship size and sustainability,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “At the same time, we want to meet the persistently high demand and reduce our slot costs.”

The German liner had already placed an order for six ships of the same size at the end of 2020. The vessels will be deployed on the Europe-Far East routes as part of THE Alliance.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 22, 2021
0 220 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button