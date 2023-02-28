BunkeringEurope

Hapag-Lloyd taps Shell for LNG supplies

Shell and German carrier Hapag-Lloyd have signed a multi-year agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a series of 23,500 teu container vessels under construction. Bunkering for these 12 new vessels is expected to commence during the second half of 2023 and LNG will be supplied in the Port of Rotterdam. The ships will be deployed on Asia-Europe routes.

In addition to the LNG supply agreement, Shell and Hapag-Lloyd have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement intended to accelerate the decarbonisation of alternative marine fuels. Initial focus will be given to developing the potential of additional low carbon fuels solutions including liquefied biomethane and the hydrogen-based fuel liquefied e-methane.

