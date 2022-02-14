Heerema awarded transport and installation contract by Inpex

Dutch offshore construction player, Heerema Marine Contractors, has landed a deal with Inpex for the transport and installation of the Ichthys LNG booster compression module (BCM).

The module will be installed on the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, as part of the Ichthys LNG phase 2 development.

Heerema will transport the BCM from the fabrication yard on Batam Island in Indonesia to the Ichthys Field before installing it in a single lift. The company will be utilising the 2019-built semisub crane vessel Sleipnir for both the transport and installation of the module.

The project adds to Heerema’s long record of working in Australian waters, which also includes previous work supporting Ichthys LNG. In 2020, the deepwater construction vessel Aegir was in Australia installing Woodside’s Pluto Alpha module.