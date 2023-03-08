AmericasDry CargoEuropeFinance and Insurance

Himalaya Shipping readies New York IPO

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 8, 2023
Himalaya Shipping

Tor Olav Troim-backed Himalaya Shipping, an LNG-fuelled newcastlemax specialist, has filed a registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of newly issued common shares in the United States to go alongside its existing listing on the Euronext Expand in Norway.

DNB Markets will act as sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and representative of the underwriters for the offering. Clarksons Securities will serve as joint bookrunner and underwriter for the offering.

Last week Himalaya Shipping took delivery of Mount Norefjell, the first of its 12 dual fuel newcastlemaxes under construction at China’s New Times yard. The vessel will commence on a two-year time-charter at $30,000 a day.

