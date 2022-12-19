Dry CargoEurope

Himalaya Shipping seals another newcastlemax fixture

Himalaya Shipping

Oslo-listed Himalaya Shipping has struck a new charter deal, fixing one of its newcastlemax dry bulk carriers currently under construction in China to an unnamed Japanese player.

The charter is for two years at $30,000 per day, starting upon delivery in March or April 2023. Himalaya Shipping’s chief executive, Herman Billung, noted the deal was significantly above the company’s cash break-even, even with the 2023/2024 Capesize FFA rates at $14,000 per day.

The Tor Olav Troim-backed owner has 12 LNG dual-fuel ships set to deliver from New Times Shipyard between the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024. In addition to this fixture, six other newbuilds have already been chartered out on index-linked charters.

