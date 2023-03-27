HMM orders three car carriers in Guangzhou

HMM, South Korea’s flagship carrier, is revisiting its past in a bid to diversify its fleet.

The company has ordered three 8,600 ceu car carriers at GSI Nansha in China, according to Clarksons Research. The ships will deliver in 2026. No price has been revealed.

HMM was a significant operator of car carriers for many years before restructuring. The company has outlined plans to diversify its fleet in the coming years, making use of the huge profits it has achieved in the container sector since 2020.

The global car carrier orderbook has been surging, up by 30% in the year-to-date, and now represents 25% of the fleet on the water, according to data from Gersemi Asset Management. Another notable trend in this booming sector is the reentry of global container carriers.

Global container carriers have sought to get in on the act with VesselsValue noting COSCO, CMA CGM and HMM have ordered and chartered vehicle carriers over the past year.