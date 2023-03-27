AsiaGreater ChinaOperationsShipyards

HMM orders three car carriers in Guangzhou

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 27, 2023
0 53 1 minute read
GSI

HMM, South Korea’s flagship carrier, is revisiting its past in a bid to diversify its fleet.

The company has ordered three 8,600 ceu car carriers at GSI Nansha in China, according to Clarksons Research. The ships will deliver in 2026. No price has been revealed.

HMM was a significant operator of car carriers for many years before restructuring. The company has outlined plans to diversify its fleet in the coming years, making use of the huge profits it has achieved in the container sector since 2020.

The global car carrier orderbook has been surging, up by 30% in the year-to-date, and now represents 25% of the fleet on the water, according to data from Gersemi Asset Management. Another notable trend in this booming sector is the reentry of global container carriers.

Global container carriers have sought to get in on the act with VesselsValue noting COSCO, CMA CGM and HMM have ordered and chartered vehicle carriers over the past year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 27, 2023
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button