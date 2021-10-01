Höegh Autoliners taps China Merchants Heavy for ammonia-ready car carriers

Norway’s Höegh Autoliners has struck a deal with China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) to build a series of its multi-fuel and ammonia-ready Aurora class vessels designed for 9,100 ceu.

The first two vessels, designed by Deltamarin, should be delivered in the second half of 2024 from CMHI’s yard in Jiangsu. According to Höegh Autoliners, the ships will be the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers to be built.

Höegh Autoliners has reduced its carbon footprint by 37% across its fleet since 2008 and aims to reach a net zero emissions target by 2040.

“The Aurora class will bring cargo efficiency to a new level and put us in the forefront of sustainable shipping. It will be the first ammonia-ready vessel in its segment and the largest car carrier ever built,” said Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners CEO.

CMHI has been expanding its shipbuilding business over the past two years and it is now the largest PCTC builder and the fourth largest shipbuilding group in China.