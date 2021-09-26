Höegh LNG Partners seals FSRU charter deal with New Fortress

Now York-listed Höegh LNG Partners has fixed its 2014-built floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Höegh Gallant to US-based New Fortress Energy for ten years.

The 170,000 cu m FSRU is set to commence the charter during the fourth quarter of 2021 and serve New Fortress’ Old Harbour facility in Jamaica.

Further, the existing charter for The Höegh Gallant, fixed until July 31, 2025, with a subsidiary of Höegh LNG, will be suspended. The charter rate of the New Fortress deal will be lower, however, Höegh LNG’s subsidiary will compensate for the difference between the charter rate until the expiry date of the existing charter.

Sveinung Støhle, CEO of Höegh LNG Partners, stated: “The new long-term FSRU contract entered into with New Fortress is an important development for the Partnership as it extends the Partnership’s contract coverage and average charter length and broadens our customer base and global footprint.”