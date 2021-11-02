Hydrogen production facility planned for Gothenburg port

The Port of Gothenburg and Norwegian energy company Statkraft are planning to construct a hydrogen production facility at the port, with operations due to commence in 2023. Initially the facility will have a capacity of four MW, producing up to two tonnes of hydrogen per day.

“The Port of Gothenburg is Scandinavia’s largest port and as a hub for transport by sea, rail, and road, it operates a wide range of heavy freight-handling equipment. Hydrogen has the potential to replace fossil-based diesel for all these items of equipment,” said Arvid Guthed, vice president, port development, at the Gothenburg Port Authority.

Sweden’s goal is to reduce emissions from domestic transport by 70% by 2030.

Many other European ports are getting hydrogen fuel infrastructure into place too.